James Francis Kubach, 28 of Centre, was arrested in Rome after leading police on a chase.

Reports said that Kubach, who was wanted in Cherokee County, Ala on dangerous drug charges, fled from Floyd County police on Ga 20 near Beech Creek.

Police stated that when they initiated lights Kubach speed away in an attempt to flee.

He was later captured and taken into custody.

Kubach is charged with being a fugitive, failure to maintain lane, fleeing, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and driving on a suspended license.