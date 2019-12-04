Calvin Reneau, age 79, of Sparks Street, Adairsville passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.



Mr. Calvin Reneau was born in Hobart, Oklahoma on October 20, 1940 son of the late Fred William Reneau and Juanita Hopkins Reneau. He has been married to his wife Ann for 58 wonderful years. They have two daughters (Michelle Blasingame and Renee Santry) and nine grandchildren. Calvin graduated from Sedan High School, located in Mountain View, Oklahoma. After high school, he received a B.A. degree from Oklahoma Christian University and then a Masters of Education with an emphasis in English from Southwestern State University. Calvin was a successful middle and high school teacher for 35 years, retiring in May of 2002. Calvin joined the Open Door Ministry in June of 2002 and was named the associate director in May of 2003. He served as an elder of the Adairsville, Georgia Church of Christ. He has also served as an elder at the Stone Mountain, Georgia Church of Christ and the Decatur, Georgia Church of Christ. Calvin preached the Gospel at small congregations since he was 18 years old. He was very involved in mission work in countries like the Philippines, Iceland, and New Zealand.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dale Reneau and Donald Reneau.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Ann Reneau; daughters, Michelle Ann Reneau Blasingame and Renee and Richard Santry; grandchildren, Rachel (John) Hardy, Sarah(Charles) Cunningham, Anna Blasingame and fiance, Zane Killingsworth, Larkin Blasingame, Megan Santry, Kevin(Shannon) Santry, Chris(Courtney) Santry, Patrick Santry, and Michael Santry; great-grandchildren, Teigan Hardy, Tristan Hardy, Lily Santry, Charlotte Santry, and Seamus Santry; brother, Terry and Jelta Reneau and several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Calvin’s life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:30 AM at Church of Christ, Adairsville, with Min. Rick Lawson officiating and memories shared by several family and friends.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Open Door Ministry c/o Adairsville Church of Christ, P. O. Box 346, Adairsville, GA 30103.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Calvin Reneau.