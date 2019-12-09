The Calhoun Police Department recently presented a donation of $300 to the Edna Owens Breast Center at AdventHealth Gordon to support women’s health services. Two police officers, Fernando Olmedo and Heath Everett, sold bracelets during the month of October for breast cancer awareness to make this donation possible.

“We are thankful and appreciative of this donation from the Calhoun Police Department,” said Emily Tarpley, manager of the Edna Owens Breast Center. “Support from the community means so much to us. Their efforts will help women prevent and fight breast cancer and other women’s health issues.”

Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women. About one in eight women in the united states will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives which is why access to proper health care is so important. For more information about our breast health services, please call the Edna Owens Breast Center at Call706-602-4518.