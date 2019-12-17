Three Berry College students placed first in their category at the recent Georgia Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition.

With over 400 students from across the state competing, Carrie Sturniolo, of Woodstock, Ga., won first place in Senior Women in Classical Singing, Julia Lester, of Midland, Ga., won first place in Sophomore Women in Classical Singing and Trejohn Skinner, of Douglasville, Ga., won second place in Freshman Men in Classical Singing.

“We are proud of these students and their work,” said Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities Paul Neal. “These awards are a great example of the excellence we strive for here in the music department at Berry College.”

To celebrate the art of singing, the National Association of Teachers of Singing hosts a series of competitions to showcase singers and performers who are soon to be rising stars. This competition in Atlanta is an annual event where college vocalists compete and hear feedback from different music teachers across the state of Georgia.

“I have never been this proud of myself or my singing abilities,” Lester said. “The music professors of Berry College, Mrs. Ruth Baker, Dr. Paul Neal, and Dr. Stefanie Cash have helped me find a new sense of confidence in myself and my singing abilities over the last couple of years.”

For more information about the music program, visit www.berry.edu/academics/majors/music.