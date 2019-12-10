The annual Bartow County Shop With A Hero event is taking place Saturday December 14th, 2019. As the normal program goes, this year we are looking forward to bringing 300 kids and their parents to the Clarence Brown Conference Center for Breakfast, door prizes, music, and Santa. After the breakfast, the kids are loaded up onto school buses for a “hero escort” including local, state and federal law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and members of our armed forces to Walmart for Christmas shopping.

Each child is paired with a community hero and allotted $150 for clothes and toys for their Christmas. This event usually involves more than 1,000 people including participants and volunteers. Sheriff Clark Millsap said, “This event provides Christmas for many local children and would not be possible without the great generosity of our community.”

Any media personnel who would like to cover this event is welcome to come join in the festivities! A volunteer table will be set up in the lobby of the Clarence Brown Center at 8:00AM Saturday morning. We appreciate everyone who has continued to make this program a success in Bartow County.

