A Bartow County, Georgia man is behind bars after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement officers in Centre on Friday morning.

29 year old Gregory Damon Hyde of Forsyth, Georgia is in the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, Hyde stole a truck with trailer from a local gas station while the driver was inside of the store. A ‘Be on the Lookout’ was given shortly after and the truck was spotted on Alabama Highway 9 North headed into Cedar Bluff. Officer Chris Vaughn with the Cedar Bluff Police Department got behind the vehicle and initiated his lights to indicate to the driver to stop but the driver.

Hyde refused to stop for Law Enforcement and led Law enforcement on Highway 9 North at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went off the roadway and came to a stop off a private road on Highway 9.

Centre Police Units and Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators in addition to Alabama State Troopers joined in the pursuit of the suspect. After the truck came to a stop, Hyde took off on foot and was apprehended without incident after running through the wooded area.

It was also discovered that Hyde had stole a vehicle reported stolen by Gadsden Police Department, that vehicle was also recovered at the local gas station.

Hyde is being held without bond.

