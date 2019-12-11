Annie Ruth Duvall “Nannie”, age 81, Cartersville, GA, passed away peacefully, December 8, 2019 at Cartersville Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born in Gordon County, February 4, 1938, daughter of the late Ethel Long Holmes and John Holmes. She was a life long member of Clear Creek Baptist Church, Ladies Circle, and the flower lady for over 40 years. She retired from the Bartow County School System and had worked more than 40 years at American Carpet and Chamblee Mills.

Nanny loved her family and friends, the more company she had the happier she was, she could sure draw a crowd. She enjoyed canning with her sister and brother, cooking for Meals on Wheels, quilting, and most of all spending time with her family. Her specialty was making fried pies.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Rev. Albert Duvall; son, Gary Anthony Duvall; brother, Kenneth Holmes; and sister, Joyce Johnson.

Survivors include her son, Scott and Junia Duvall; daughter, Kathy and Mike Kiser; granddaughters, Tiffanie Duvall and Christina Cooper; grandson, Luke and Megan Holcomb; great- grandchildren, Taylor, Aiden, and Ali; grand-doggies, Oliver, Max, and Charlie; sisters, Betty Duvall and Diane and Allen Melton; brother-in-law, Paul “Buck” Duvall; special caregiver, Shirley Pradon; special friend, Linda Morris; special grandmother, Claudette Kiser Hall and several nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Reverends Donnie Summey, David Summey, Ricky Sanford, Jimmy Temples, and Mr. Parnick Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Duvall, Ricky Johnson, Chuck Nichols, Shane Melton, Chris Holmes, Brad Holmes, Doug White, and Chuck Hight. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Clear Creek Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home.

A special thanks goes out to the nurses, techs, and doctors at Cartersville Medical Center for the loving care they provided.