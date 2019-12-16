Heather Nicole Bray, 37 of Centre, and Pamela Diane Abernathy, 52 of Fort Payne, were arrested In Rome after a traffic stop in which police suspected that the driver was impaired.

After being pulled over police said they suspected that Abernathy was allegedly driving while smoking methamphetamine.

A glass pipe and the drug was then located inside the vehicle.

The traffic stop occurred on Ga 20 at Baker Road.

After arriving at the jail officers discovered meth inside of Bray’s body cavity.

Bray is charged with possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs and being a fugitive from justice.

Abernathy is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.