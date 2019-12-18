Members of the AdventHealth Gordon EMS team were recently honored at the 2019 AdventHealth Gordon EMS Service Awards Banquet held at Belmont Baptist Church.

“As a leader, I feel incredibly proud to get to work with a team like this every day,” said Michael Etheridge, director of AdventHealth Gordon EMS. “They are an exceptional team who works well together and is very community-focused.”

According to Etheridge, among the 10 categories of awards presented during the evening were the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the Year Award, which was presented to Eric Boling, and the Paramedic of the Year Award, which went to Logan Daniel.

Nominations are submitted by EMS staff and are later reviewed by an awards panel of judges from AdventHealth Gordon, who do not know or work closely with them. They make the final decision for EMT and Paramedic of the Year.

Other awards presented included:

Length of Service Award (presented to individuals for the length of time they have served in public safety in five-year increments): Branson Fair, 5 years; Sarah Thompson, 5 years; Amber Goss, 10 years; Chad Huff, 15 years; Sherry Peace, 25 years; and Michael Etheridge, 40 years.

Rookie of the Year Award (presented to individuals that best represents excellence in the performance of their duties in their first year of service with AdventHealth Gordon EMS): Tevarious Kidd.

Heart Saver Award (presented to individuals who played an integral part in a cardiac arrest where the patient survived to leave the hospital): Derek Harp, Ashley Blalock, Sarah Thompson, Justin Evans, Seth Green and Erika Pilcher.

New Life Award (presented to an individual or crew for delivering a baby in the field): Seth

Green and Charles Bishop.

Citizen’s Hero Award (presented to an individual or individuals who acted as a hero for a local citizen): Garrett King and Cortney Temples.

110% Award (presented to an individual who goes above and beyond on a continual basis): Ashley Blalock.

Leader of the Year Award (presented to an individual who was nominated by their peers as a leader in the service): Jennifer Henderson.

Kathy Cox Guardian Angel Award (presented to an individual who not only honors the memory and service of Gordon County Ordinance Officer Kathy Cox, who died in an automobile accident on Aug. 21, 2008 while on duty, but to also recognize other public safety officials who share many of her extraordinary values): P.J. Haney of the Georgia State Patrol.