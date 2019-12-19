Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, AdventHealth Gordon was named a Top Rural Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is awarded by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality.

The Top Hospital Award comes following the hospital’s “A” Hospital Safety Grade, also from The Leapfrog Group.

“We are honored to receive this designation,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “Our team continuously works to improve quality of patient care and patient safety, leading to a healthier community.”

About 2,100 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, AdventHealth Gordon received a Top Rural distinction. A total of 120 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

• 10 Top Children’s Hospitals

• 37 Top General Hospitals

• 18 Top Rural Hospitals

• 55 Top Teaching Hospitals

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“We are pleased to recognize AdventHealth Gordon as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the Calhoun community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible and know they share pride in this achievement.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers in the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest known standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2019 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.