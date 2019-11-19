Next Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, Rome, Georgia’s Town Green and Forum ballroom will transform into a Winter Wonderland.

Everyone in Rome, Georgia, and surrounding areas is invited to come enjoy the festival centered on the theme “Season of Peace.” The two-day event provides an opportunity for various social, religious, ethnic and cultural groups located in or near Rome, Georgia, to share how they embrace this festive time of year.

The event features educational and art exhibits, craft vendors, food vendors, children’s activities and an opportunity to connect with each other. The Rome Winter Wonderland Community and Arts Festival is brought to you by AMP, and funds raised by sponsors benefit the local non-profits AMP and AACPA “Connections” of Rome.

“It is our belief that the opportunity to share and experience each other’s most sacred traditions can only broaden our horizons and promote better understanding among our neighbors,” says Terri Lynn Morgan, vice president of AMP’s executive committee.

Treasurer to the board of AMP, Mark Van Leuven, served as an MC during last year’s first annual Winter Wonderland Community and Arts Festival. He has worked enthusiastically this year to further establish the community tradition.

The Rome Winter Wonderland Carnival and Ice Festival is FREE and open to the public. The festival will run alongside The Forum River Center’s “Forum on Ice” event, featuring indoor ice skating for which separate ice skating fees apply.