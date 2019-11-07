William Jackson Bowman, age 84 of Adairsville, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

He was born in Alabama, November 27, 1934. Mr. Bowman was a veteran of the United States Army and stationed in Germany. An avid gardener he found enjoyment watching his harvest grow. He loved all animals, especially his horses, cows, and dogs. He will always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Venice Bowman, Raymond Bowman, and stepmother, Mamie Bowman; daughter-in-law, Tammy Bowman and sister, Marie Cooke.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Charlotte Pelfrey Bowman; children, Greg Bowman, Millie and Brian Coker, and Phillip and Carin Bowman; grandchildren, Danielle Wyatt, Tessa and Kyle West, Andrew and Kayla Coker, Tanner Bowman, and Gage Bowman; great-grandchildren, Lane and Adalida Wyatt; brothers, Gene Bowman, Ralph Bowman, and Jerry and Carrie Bowman; sister, Debbie Poole and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Ministers Rick Lawson and Steve McCaslin officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery, Plainville. Pallbearers include Greg Bowman, Brian Coker, Tanner Bowman, Gage Bowman, Kyle West, Brian Holbert, and Lane Wyatt. Honorary pallbearers will be his dear friends, Bill Langley and Virgil Storey.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for William Jackson Bowman.