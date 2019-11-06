The name of the individual fatally injured in a two-vehicle accident taking place on Tuesday afternoon has now been released – 62 year old Perry Alan Tuggle of Cedar Bluff died as the result of injuries sustained in a collision between a car and a septic tank pumper truck.

That wreck took place in Cedar Bluff, in the area of Highways 9 and 68, near the Weiss Mart convenience store.

At around that same time, approximately 5:00pm, there was a collision between a car and a propane truck on County Road 22 near the Chesnut Bypass in Centre.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt in that mishap.

We’re currently awaiting additional information on both accidents from the Cedar Bluff and Centre Police Departments.

From WEIS radio