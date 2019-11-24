Codi Leigh Howerton, 31 of Calhoun, and Destiny Dawn Helms, 18 of Rome, were arrested after a traffic stop on GA 1 at Eden Valley Road when officers stated they located methamphetamine and marijuana inside a vehicle.

Reports stated that Howerton was pulled over for not having an operational taillight. While interviewing Howerton, officers said they discovered that he was driving on a suspended license.

A search led police to find the drugs, as well as digital scales and glass pipes.

Howerton is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, driving on suspended license, and no tag light.

Helms is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and drug related objects.