Did you know Coosa Valley Credit Union was founded in 1954? CVCU began as a group of people just trying to help each other afford life. Fortunately, our mission has not changed. We are still here to help people in our hometown live better financial lives. But, I’m sure you can imagine how much things have changed in the world around us since 1954. A lot.

Prices have changed a whole lot. First, guess what the average person was bringing home in income.

$3,960 per year.

The average person would have paid about $10,000 for their home, $2,000 for their car, and about 21 cents a gallon for gas.

Now, on to the fun part. Going to the grocery store in 1954:

Milk = $.92

American cheese (1lb) = $.55

Post Grape Nuts cereal (10 oz. package) = $.19

Bread = $.17

T-bone steak (1lb) = $.95

Those are just a few highlights, but it got me thinking about how much I pay at the grocery store now. I would LOVE to be paying those prices from 1954!

Since we can’t find milk for $.92 anymore, here are some tips to save a little money when you do your shopping: