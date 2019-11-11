A three-year old child is listed in critical condition after reportedly getting hold of drugs on Saturday; that, according to Leesburg Police Department Investigator Jamie Chatman.

Chatman said it was soon determined that the child – who was unconscious but breathing – had ingested meth. She was transported to Gadsden Regional by Floyd EMS and from there LifeFlighted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene and charged with chemical endangerment of a child: 54 year old Tony Randle Parris of Gadsden and 45 year old Cynthia Diane Lane of Leesburg were both transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. They were also charged with the unlawful possession of controlled substance, and the unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those responding – in addition to the Leesburg PD and Floyd EMS – included Leesburg fire units, the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office, members of the Game & Fish Division and Centre Police. Investigator Chatman says the investigation is on-going, and additional information will be released at a later date.

From WEIS radio