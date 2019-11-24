Alexis Terrisha England, 33 of Summerville, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said she was found with drugs after being pulled over for driving with a cellphone in her hand.

Reports stated that after being pulled over on Martha Berry Blvd officers located marijuana, Adderall, a liquor bottle and a marijuana grinder.

England is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, open container, driving on suspended license and violation of the hands free law.