Gracie Gene Bray, 18 of Summerville, was arrested at Floyd Medical Center after reports said she bit and hit EMT workers before kicking two police officers.

Reports stated that Bray told police that they were going to die and that she would make sure her father killed them for taking her to the hospital.

Reports added that Bray also called nurses “fat bit**” and “a white N word”.

Bray is charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery against police, two counts battery, four counts terroristic threats and acts and interference with emergency medical professional.