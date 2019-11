Tara Elizabeth Taylor, 38 of Summerville, was arrested at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Blvd after she was allegedly found with numerous drugs in her pocket book.

Reports stated that she was found with diazepam and alprazolam in the bottom of her purse.

Police added that she was also found with a rocklike substance that was white in color as well.

Taylor is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and schedule IV controlled substance.