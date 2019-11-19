Summerville Police arrested a Summerville businessman, Randy Patty, after a domestic altercation with his estranged wife on Monday.

Reports said that when police arrived they found Patty and his wife in the street arguing.

Police said that Patty refused commands to step back and that he also “refused to stop fussing and arguing.”

Reports added that this was not the first time that police have responded to the location due to domestic incidents over the past several weeks.

Patty was arrested and jailed for disorderly conduct.

