According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a suspect in connection with two structure fires that occurred this week. Investigator Leigha Blake arrested Keith Garner, 61 of Centre, with first degree arson and second degree arson. The suspect is charged with setting fire to his own home earlier this week while an individual was inside the residence.

Fortunately, the person was able to escape the residence without injury. Garner is also charged with setting fire to Ebenezer United Methodist Church early Wednesday morning where the church sustained the loss of their fellowship hall. According to Sheriff Shaver, Sheriff’s Office investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s Office worked the cases together to quickly charge the suspect for the crime.