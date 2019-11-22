Andrew Quinton Self, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he violated a court order to stay away from a woman when he was allegedly found living with her after he attacked her again.

Reports said that Self repeatedly beat the 37 year-old woman with a shoe and his fist.

Reports added that a 16 year-old child witnessed the attack.

Self then proceeded to grab the child by the throat before hitting them.

Self is charged with battery, cruelty to children and violation of family violence order.