Vincent Stewart Whitaker, 51 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked a 52 year-old woman with a box cutter at a home on Maple Avenue.

Reports added that Whitaker proceeded to threaten acts of violence to the victim and bystanders.

Officers went on to state that he refused to comply with their commands once they arrived on scene.

Whitaker is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, obstruction and cruelty to children.