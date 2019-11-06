The Rome City Commission will see several new faces as numerous incumbents lost their seat.

In Ward One, Sundai Stevenson retained her seat, however, Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher both lost their reelection bid.

Joining Stevenson in Ward One will be Jim Bojo and Mark Cochran.

For Ward Three, both Craig McDaniel and Bill Collins were successful in their reelection bid. Joining them will be Bonny Askew.

FULL RESULTS:

Ward One:

Sundai Stevenson (I) – 1094

Jim Bojo – 1050

Mark Cochran – 1045

Bill Irmscher (I) – 786

Milton Slack (I) – 773

Ward Three:

Bill Collins (I) – 1235

Craig McDaniel (I) – 1167

Bonny Askew – 1043

JJ Walker Seifert – 890

Also voted on was a referendum to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages by the drink from 11 am until 1230 PM on Sundays.

That passed by a vote of 1329 to 735.