Rev. Dan D. Boswell, age 73, of Calhoun, GA, a former resident of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Rev. Boswell was born in Rome on May 6, 1946, son of the late Elbert Monroe Boswell and Lita Thornburg Boswell. He lived his life between Floyd and Gordon counties. Rev. Boswell had worked in the service station industry for many years prior to the Lord calling him into the ministry in the early 1970’s. He had served as an associate pastor at several local churches before being called to pastor Fairview Baptist Church. He then pastored Sugar Valley Baptist Church, Lake Creek Baptist Church of Cedartown, GA, and retired in 2003 from Pisgah Baptist Church. Rev. Boswell enjoyed gardening, yard work and riding his dogs, Gracie and Coco, on his John Deere Gator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Boswell.

Rev. Boswell is survived by his wife, Shelor Hall Boswell, whom he married December 18, 1965; two sons and a daughter-in-law, David and Kelli Boswell of Shannon, GA, and Chris Boswell of Rome; three grandchildren, Hensley, Kennedy and Jayden Boswell; sister, Ann Thacker. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Rev. Boswell will be held Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Whorton, Rev. Ken Hinkley and Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of East View Cemetery.

Rev. Boswell will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Wednesday by 12:30 p.m. and include Harold Pollard, Shirl Mallory, Jackie Braden, Richard Cooper, Terry Heard, Bryan Collins, Russ Dyer, Bruce Perry, Eddie Robinson, Johnny Trotter, Dean Adams, Jerry Bonds and Stephen Thacker.

