Rev. Bill Dowdy, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday evening, November 24, 2019, at his residence.

Rev. Dowdy was born in Lindale, GA on February 3, 1931, son of the late Gordon Lee Dowdy and the late Odessa Siniard Dowdy Combs. He was also preceded in death by his step-father who raised him, Oliver Combs, and by a grandson, Gordon Dowdy, Jr. Rev. Dowdy was a veteran of the United States Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a contractor with Davis Realty for several years. Rev. Dowdy was ordained into Gospel Ministry in June of 1955. A bi-vocational Pastor, Rev. Dowdy was the organizing Pastor for Emmanuel Baptist Church and Gethsemane Baptist Church. He served at nine churches during his ministry, the last being Way of the Cross Baptist Church. Rev. Dowdy was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Gaynell Garmon, to whom he was married on May 17, 1948; a daughter, Jeana Spears (Ed), Rome; 2 sons, Gordon Dowdy, Piedmont, AL, and David Dowdy (Diane), Rome; 7 grandchildren, Billy Dowdy (Lisa), Rome, Joe Dowdy, Rome, Rebecca Aderhold (Clayton), Newell, AL, Gary Dowdy (Jessica), Rome, Israel Dowdy, Rome, Stacey Dowdy, Calhoun, and Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey (William), Summerville; 2 sisters, Hilda Griffin, Silver Creek, and Claudette VanVlake, Rome; 10 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Ledford officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and are as follows: Active: Billy, Joe, Gary, Israel, Jordan, Hunter, and Drew Dowdy, William Gilreath-Harvey, and Clayton Aderhold. Honorary: Mark Cromer, Jeff Payne, and Mark Payne.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Homestead Hospice for their compassion and care during Rev. Dowdy’s illness.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.