The Rome–Floyd Recycling Center will host an Electronics Recycling Event this weekend, Nov 16th, at the Center at 412 Lavender Drive in West Rome.

The event, for Rome/Floyd residents only, will be held from 9 am – 1 pm. Please call 706-291-5266 for an appointment. Items typically collected at these events include computers, televisions, recorders and most any peripheral type equipment like printers and keyboards.