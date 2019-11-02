Ashely Nichole Royer, 32, and Doyle Eugene Tant Sr, 42, Ann Ruth Parr, 79, Derek Hunter Parr Sr, 26, and Vivian Louise Tucker, 51, all of Rome, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at Royer’s home on Lynn Avenue led officers to find meth and marijuana inside a home with a child.

Police also found digital scales, hypodermic needles and a smoking device.

A small infant was also in the home near the drugs during the search warrant.

Royer, Tant, and both Parr’s are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and reckless conduct.

Tant is additionally charged with forgery after police found him in possession of counterfeit money.

Derek Parr is also charged with felony obstruction. Reports said that Parr violently resisted arrest, injuring the officer’s hand in the process.

Tucker is charged with public drunk, disorderly conduct and obstruction.