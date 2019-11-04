The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded northwest Georgia $2.1 million for two contracts to replace two bridges. The contracts were part of nearly $53 million awarded across the state by GDOT.



The first contract for just more than one million dollars will replace the bridge on Hog Jowl Road that crosses Voiles Creek in Chickamauga. The bridge is projected to be completed July 31, 2020, by Talley Construction Company.



Talley Construction Company was also awarded the contract to replace the bridge over Chelsea Creek on Old State Route 337 in Chattooga County. The $1.1 million project is slated to be finished October 31, 2020.



“These contracts will ensure that the bridges in northwest Georgia continue to be safe for our motorists,” said GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop. “Bridge maintenance is an aspect of highway safety that we take very seriously.”

There’s road work ahead. Roadway work zones are hazardous for workers and for the public. In fact, most work zone fatalities are drivers or passengers. Work zone safety is everybody’s responsibility. Obey the rules in work zones – Pay Attention – Slow Down – Watch for Workers. And always, expect the unexpected. It can make the difference between life and death.