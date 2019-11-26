Norma Lee Mincey, age 95 of Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Assured Hospice Care in Cartersville, GA.

Norma was born on January 22, 1924 in Floyd County to the late Norman Albert Carter and Myrtle Thurman Carter. In addition to her parents, Norma was also preceded in death by: her husband, Randolph Mincey; all of her four siblings, Elkus “Shorty” Carter, Fred Carter, Retho Carter, and Inell Harrison; and son-in-law, Boyd Rabon. Norma was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Prior to retirement she worked for various textile companies.

Norma is survived by: two sons, Randy Mincey and his wife Debbie, and Don Mincey and his wife Cindy; daughter, Judy Lee Mincey; three grandchildren, Derrick Mincey and his wife Chantel of Maine, Brandi Mincey Homs and her husband Josh of Texas, and Brittany Mincey of Calhoun; and nine great-grandchildren, Andrew, Trinity, Stephanie, Dalylah, Dalayna, Kylah, Jacob, Kendall, and Carter.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 27th at 11 AM from Heritage Baptist Church with Reverend Shane Parrott and Dr. Garry Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving include: Derrick Mincey, Josh Homs, Jack Holmes, Jerry Holmes, Troy Dutton, and Bobby Harrison.

Honorary Pallbearers include: Ray Gazaway, Bob Rollins, Larry Pasley, Mickey Mincey, Steve Mincey, and Jimmy Carter.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26th from 4 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. Norma will lie in state at Heritage Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 27th from 10 AM until the funeral hour at 11 AM.