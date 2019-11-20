Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday that Nippon Light Metal, Georgia will create 110 jobs while investing $50 million in building a new manufacturing facility in Adairsville.

Earlier reports said that the parcel that the company will build on is located within a roughly 163-acre tract at 140 Manning Road.

The plant is expected to be operational in 2022.

Nippon Light Metal, Georgia specializes in aluminum products for the automotive industry.

“This announcement is exciting news for Adairsville and the State of Georgia,” said Kemp. “NLMGA is manufacturing the innovative products that will fuel the future of the automotive industry, and we are grateful that they chose to invest in our state. This new facility will create great opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Bartow County, and I am confident that our readily-available workforce will ensure their success in the region.”

The company broke ground on the new facility on Nov. 20.

As the demand for environmentally-friendly products and lighter-weight vehicles grows worldwide, NLMGA plans to manufacture aluminum products for automobiles at the plant in Adairsville.

“Adairsville welcomes NLMGA to our community,” said Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson. “We are excited that this global enterprise from Japan has decided to establish a forging operation related to aluminum suspension components for cars. We are glad to have NLMGA in Adairsville.”