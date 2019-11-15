The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation was recently presented with a donation of $10,000 from The Grainger Foundation to be used for books, simulators, supplies, and fees for the new Diesel Equipment Technology program on the Whitfield Murray County Campus.

“Once again the community is showing their dedication to technical education by investing in possible future employees,” Michelle Beatson, Foundation Administrator at GNTC said.

The Diesel Equipment Technology program teaches students the valuable skill of working on tractor-trailer trucks in a high demand employment market, said Beatson. After completing the Diesel Equipment Technology program, students will be able to inspect and repair buses, trucks or any other kind of diesel engine.

“As the program and lab came together, our partners and vendors of the program saw the college’s dedication and passion for education,” Salvador Arreguin Gonzalez, Diesel Equipment Technology program director and instructor said. “Grainger has dedicated a lot of time and effort to process orders for our school and now they want our students to have a chance to further their education.”

The Grainger Foundation, an independent, private foundation located in Lake Forest, Illinois, and was founded in 1949.

