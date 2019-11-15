Ms. Sally Annette Martin, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at a local hospital.

Ms. Martin was born in Habersham County, GA on April 30, 1938, daughter of the late William Kenny Martin and the late Doreen Reems Martin. After spending most of her career in retail, Ms. Martin retired from Belk Department Store in Rome, GA in 2018. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Chaquita Crawford, and her husband, Jimmy, and her grandson, Cade Crawford.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 1 until 4pm. A graveside service will follow on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1pm in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Baldwin, GA.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.