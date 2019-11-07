Mrs. Virginia Louise Tucker Edwards, age 90, of Rome passed away Tuesday November 4, 2019 in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Edwards was born July 25, 1929, Etowah, County Alabama, a daughter of the late Fred Tucker, and Bertis Tucker Watson. She was a member of Silver Creek Church of God, and was retired from Kellogg’s. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Edwards, daughter, Brenda Edwards Camp, sons, Rogers, Michael, Steve, and David Edwards, two grandchildren, Marci Edwards, and Brian Wells, several siblings.

Survivors include her son, Jimmy (Vivian) Edwards, Rome; daughter in laws, Danette Edwards, Nancy Edwards, 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday November 8, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Herman Stanmey, officiating. Interment will follow in Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive one hour prior to the service