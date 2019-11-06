Mrs. Sondra Elaine Gresham, age 66, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Gresham was born in Wayne, Michigan on January 26, 1953, daughter of the late Robert Edward Cantrell and the late Betty Ann Carr Cantrell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Faith Gresham, and by her brother, Greg Cantrell. Mrs. Gresham was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 sons, Eric Gresham (Connie), Rome, and West Gresham, Silver Creek; a grandson, Jonathan Chance Gresham, Avon, CO; a sister, Beverly Edwards (Terry), Rome; brothers, David Cantrell (Gina), Silver Creek, Jeff Cantrell, Armuchee, and Michael Hoyle, Bartow County; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 10:00 am until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.