Mrs. Sara Rebecca Davis Sanders, age 91, of Summerville, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019.

Mrs. Sanders was born November 27, 1927, in Monroe NC. A daughter of the late George Washington Davis, and Betty Clyde Brock Davis. Mrs. Sanders was a retired beautician. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Sanders.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcy (Jim) Parker, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.