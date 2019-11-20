Mrs. Myrtle Aleene Puckett, age 83 of Silver Creek, Georgia passed away suddenly on Monday evening, November 18, 2019.

She was born on December 13, 1935 in Argon, Georgia a daughter of the late Sam Deaton and the late Bessie Holland Deaton. She was a member of the Aragon Baptist Church.

Myrtle Puckett is survived by her loving family, her husband, Kell Puckett; sons and daughters in law, Wayne & Jennifer Puckett and Barry & Debbie Puckett; daughters and sons in law, Kay & David Forston and Lyndell & Ricky Mann; brother, Jimmy Deaton; sisters, Betty Smith and Frankie Lanham; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The funeral for Myrtle Deaton Puckett will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Crisp officiating. Interment will follow in the Lime Branch Cemetery.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Keith Puckett, Ricky Mann, Cory Steed, Derek Mann, Kerry Mann and Joseph Lankford.

