Mrs. Misty “MJ” Rae Rick, age 50 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1969 in Pontiac, Michigan.

Mrs. Rick is survived by her husband, Freddie Rick, II; father, Dorris Wayne Travis; daughter, Savannah Thompson (Zach); son, Ethan Rae Jones; brothers, Richard Travis (Shannon) and David Travis; sister, Terry Raley; and nieces, Amber Stamey and Shauna Travis.

Mrs. Rick is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Hammers Mosley.

In keeping with Mrs. Rick’s wishes’ she was cremated. A memorial service for Mrs. Misty “MJ” Rae Rick will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. in the in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a later time.

The family of Mrs. Rick will receive family and friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

