Mrs. Mildred Beatrice Earwood, age 100, of the Shannon community passed away Saturday November 16th 2019 at her residence.

Beatrice was born November 12th 1919 in Bartow County, Georgia, daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Carey and Anna Pearl Smith Carey. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shannon, and a loving mother and homemaker who cared for and loved everyone.

Mrs. Earwood was preceded in death by her husband Emmett R. Earwood, a sister Willie Belle Massingill, a brother Willis Carey, a granddaughter Renae Michelle Bailey, a great grandson Shawn Carroll and a great great granddaughter Haley Smith.

Survivors include her daughters Wilma Ann Long and Emma Carol Baker, a son Thomas Leon Earwood and a daughter in law Joyce Earwood. Eight grandchildren, Sherry Folds (Danny), Chuck Johnston (Angie), Susie Broach. Also, Angie Lambert who stayed by her side and lovingly cared for her along with her faithful friend, Zondra Barker, for the last 2 years of her life. Tommy Earwood (Kim), Christina Watters (Mark), Melanie Carroll (Ken), and Robin Brickey. Beatrice also had eighteen great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren, one great great great grandchild, and a special niece and nephew, June Russell and Roy Massingill.

Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 with Reverend Gary Bowman, and Eddie Manning officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM for visitation, and the funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home at 2:00 PM at 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA, 30165. Intermit will follow.

Pallbearers include Brandon Carroll, Brenden Carroll, Josh Carroll, Justin Carroll, Cody Ingram, and Dillon Ingram.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.