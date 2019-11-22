Mrs. Mamie Jo Muse Middleton, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Middleton was born in Whitfield County, GA on February 22, 1934, daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie Beatrice Morehead Muse. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Vernon and John W. “Doc” Muse. Mrs. Middleton was a homemaker and was a member of Eden Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Joe Middleton, to whom she was married on February 16, 1968; a daughter, Vickie Sisson (Ben), Silver Creek; 2 sons, Danny Gillespie, Rome, and David Middleton (Susan), Rome; 8 grandchildren, Joseph Middleton (Tamatha), Rome, Derrick Middleton (Megan), Rome, Ben Gillespie, Acworth, Zach Gillespie, Acworth, Rev. Micca Gillespie (Kym), Lyerly, Matthew Middleton (Paulene), Rome, Mark Middleton, Silver Creek, and Whitney Posey (Ryan), Rome; 5 great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Morris, Armuchee; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her grandson, the Rev. Micca Gillespie will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home on Sunday at 2:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.