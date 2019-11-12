Mrs. Leatha LuRay Miller Lewis, age 73, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Lewis was born in Floyd County, GA on August 6, 1946, to the late Leath Atticus Miller and the late Sue Rachel Mathis Miller. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Elliott H. Lewis. Mrs. Lewis was a saleswoman, selling everything from lady’s wear to radio advertising spaces. She was a Shrine Lady and a member of the Optimist Club. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Trion United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Amy Cavin (David), Pendergrass, GA, and Stephanie Cox (Judson), Lindale; 5 grandchildren, Alexandra Cavin, Pendergrass, Jaxon Croy, Athens, Jerrod Cavin, Pendergrass, Ellie Cox, Lindale, and Ryne Cavin, Pendergrass.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Whelchel officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Green Hills Memory Gardens in Summerville.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 12:45 pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 12:30pm an include: David Cavin, Judson Cox, Jaxon Croy, Jerrod Cavin, David Cox, Jason Cox, Kim Holtzendorf, Gordon Scoggins and Brian Mitchell.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.READ LESS

