Mrs. Kathleen Virginia Moon, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Moon was born in Subligna, Georgia on August 5, 1942, daughter of the late John Henry Hunter and the late Fannie Mae Allmon Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Huling Donald Moon, by a stepdaughter, Juanita Moon, and by a sister, Patricia Ann Williams. She was a member of Bush Arbor Baptist Church and was part of the Hardee’s Gang for several years. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Moon worked as a Paraprofessional for Rome City Schools. After retirement, she worked as a private sitter for several years. Researching genealogy was her passion.

Survivors include a daughter, Donita Moon, Rome; four stepchildren, Cathy Crowe, Rome, Tom Moon, Bay Springs, TX, Teresa Mullen, Cleburn, TX, and Troy Moon, Rome; a sister, Sandra Richardson (Mike), Rutledge; a special grandson, Anthony Moon; her long-time friend, Frances Cordle; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Peppers and Mr. Larry Hestely officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30pm and include; Tony Mitchell, Adam Twilley, Brad Edwards, Frank Barnhill, Benny Ray Davenport and Curtis Merrifield.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.