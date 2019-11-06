Mrs. Kathleen Margaret Godfrey Smith, age 93, of Lindale, GA, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, in a local assisted living facility.

Mrs. Smith was born in Rome, GA on August 4, 1926, daughter of the late Frank Godfrey and the late Mamie Grogan Godfrey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Daniel Smith in 2000, and by 2 young brothers. Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Cave Spring High School and Piedmont School of Nursing. A registered nurse her entire career, Mrs. Smith was employed at the former Harbin and McCall Hospitals, retiring from Floyd Medical Center following over 18 years there. Prior to failing health, she was an active member of Lindale United Methodist Church for several decades.

Survivors include her daughter, Nina Margaret Unsworth (Carter), Rome; 2 sons, Daniel J. Smith (Trisha), Aragon, and Joseph F. Smith, Rome; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Smith Terry, Chatsworth, Andrew Smith, Rockmart, Andrea Riddle Kelley (Lucas), Cave Spring, and Jessica Smith Hulsey (Matt), Cedartown; 9 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Coady officiating.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff at The Gardens of Rome and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lindale United Methodist Church, 3401 Maple Road, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.