Mrs. Judy Dynise Gillens Sanders, age 53, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1966 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Rockie Andrew and Mary Colleen Meeks Gillens.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her son, Wesley Andrew Mitchell; sister, Connie Swancey (John); brother, Dean Starling (Angela); sister-in-law, Rouzelle Sanders; nephew, Joey Sanders (Pam); and a number of extended family members.

Mrs. Sanders is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dwight “Red” Sanders.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Judy Dynise Gillens Sanders will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at one o’clock in the afternoon at Cedartown Church of God with Rev. John Moates and Pastor Jerry Denney officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Sanders will receive family and friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to either the Children’s Fund of Cedartown Church of God, 448 West Avenue, Cedartown, GA 30125 or Gray Hill Church of God, 16222 County Road 87, Woodland, AL 36280.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Judy Dynise Gillens Sanders.