MRS. FRANKIE DAWSON GORDON, age 88, of Gore Community, Summerville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence. A native of Chattooga County, she was born in Gore Community on September 23, 1931 to the late Frank and Elizabeth Floyd Dawson. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, was retired Trion City School Teacher, and was preceded in death by her husband, the late Thomas Harold Gordon; son, the late Barry Gordon; granddaughter, the late Tonya Taylor; great grandsons, Grant Taylor and Cody Fulmer; great, great granddaughter, Paisley Fulmer; brothers, the late George Dawson, Gene Dawson, and David Dawson all died previously.

Surviving are daughter and spouse, Mary (Robert) Taylor; sons and spouses, Gary (Tina) Gordon and Mark (Connie) Gordon; sister and brother-in-law, Jan (Harold) Ragland; brother, Joe Dawson; Ten Grandchildren, Seven Great Grandchildren, Five Great Great Grandchildren; several Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 3:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Bryant officiating, interment in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Todd Taylor, Seth Gordon, Will Gordon, Brandon Gordon, Myles Gordon, Austin McGraw, Brady Jenkins, and Bobby Collum; Honorary Pallbearers Lester Jenkins, Chris Moseley, Shane Blake, Dustin Craig, Rodney Loveless, Harold Ragland, and Doster Toles. The Family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

