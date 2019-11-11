Mrs. Frances Ladelle Lumpkin Baker, age 98, of the Wax Community, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Baker was born in Floyd County, Georgia on September 17, 1921, daughter of the late Roy Lee Lumpkin and the late Placie Belle Formby Lumpkin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Eugene “Gene” Baker, by a son, Bloyce Baker, by a sister, Thera Lumpkin Ellington, and by four brothers, Hoyt, Hubert, Doyle and J.B. Lumpkin. Mrs. Baker worked for a number of years at the Lindale Mill and later retired from K-mart. She was the oldest member of Wax Missionary Baptist Church (Refuge Church) and was a member of the Wax Homemakers Club. She enjoyed sewing and cooking.

Survivors include a son, Jimmy Baker (Cheryl), Rome; grandson, Jeff Baker (Tracy), Lindale; great grandchildren, Cole Baker and Caitlin Baker; a sister, Myrtle Lumpkin, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Whelchel and the Rev. Adam Colston officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday from 2pm the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30pm and include; Anthony Lumpkin, Ken Lumpkin, Jeff Baker, Cole Baker, Jackson Colston and James Colston.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Winthrop Senior Living and Winthrop Health and Rehab for all of their love and care.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.