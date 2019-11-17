Mrs. Frances I. Clements, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Clements was born in Summerville, GA on September 30, 1941, daughter of the late Alwyn Lewis Ingram and the late Ruth Baxter Ingram. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a Registered Nurse and taught at Coosa Valley Technical Institute School of Nursing. She was an avid reader and loved to spend time at the beach.

Mrs. Clements is survived by her husband of 53 years, Chaney Clements; her Godchildren, Tammy Eubanks Perry (Kenneth) and Marty Eubanks (Jennifer); her close friends, Mark and Sue Eubanks.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Clifford Free officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 10:00 am until the service time.

Those gentlemen serving as Pallbearers are asked to assemble at 10:30 am and include: Marty Eubanks, Ken Perry, Brandt Eubanks, Gage Eubanks, Melvin “Jr.” McGill and Matt McGill.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made in Mrs. Clements’s memory to Heyman Hospicecare of Rome or Shriner’s Children Hospital.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.