Mrs. Dortha Lennett Watkins, age 85, of Cave Spring, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Watkins was born on August 12, 1934, in Cherokee County, Alabama, daughter of the late Nobie Dees Dutton and the late Willie Dutton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Loyd Watkins; her brothers, John, C.D., Herschel, and Guy; her sister, Lavinia; her daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth “Lisa” Watkins.

Survivors include her sons, Loyd and Frankie; one stepdaughter, Betty; grandchildren, Corie Dempsey (Jimmy), Walter Watkins (Jenny), and Angela Dutton; great-grandchildren, Secora, Dalton, Peyton, and Will.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2pm at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Thursday from 12 noon until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.