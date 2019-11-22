Mrs. Doris Virginia Bishop Fleming, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Alexandria, LA.

Mrs. Fleming was born in Rome, Georgia on October 17, 1939, daughter of the late James Bishop and the late Mary Thacker Bishop. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lee Fleming. Mrs. Fleming worked for 20 years as a payroll clerk for the Duval County School Board.

Survivors include a son, James Ernest Fleming (Kathy), Jacksonville, FL; a daughter, Ruth Elizabeth “Liz” Fleming Pollock (Clint), Alexandria, LA; grandchildren, Cheri L. Fleming Mayhugh (Robert), Jacksonville, FL, Travis L. Fleming (Aleah), Jacksonville, FL, Jacob M. Pollock, Alexandria, LA, and Rachel E. Pollock, Alexandria, LA; great grandchildren, Dominic Santoro, Jacksonville, FL, Ethan Mayhugh, Jacksonville, FL, Lana Fleming, Jacksonville, FL and Leo Mayhugh, Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Jennie Bishop Pruitt and Lynn Bishop Baker; sister-in-law, Brenda Bishop and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:30pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Ippolito officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 12:30pm until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday at 2pm and include; James Fleming, Travis Fleming, Clint Pollock, Jacob Pollock, Mike Dunham, Mike Baker.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.