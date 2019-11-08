Mrs. Alta Virginia “Jenny” Erwin, age 92, of Lindale, GA, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Erwin was born in Wayne County, KY on March 2, 1927, daughter of the late Green Lee Alley and Effie Jane Hurley Alley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Parrish Erwin, Jr., by 2 daughters, Gay Erwin and Diane Weathington, by 3 sons, David Erwin, Henry P. Erwin, III, and Richard Erwin, and by several siblings. A homemaker, Mrs. Erwin was an avid bowler at the Floyd County Lanes before failing health. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Survivors include 3 children, Debbie Jett (Danny), Rome, Harold Erwin (Sherri), Aragon, and Barbara Bentley (C. L.), Gaylesville, AL; a brother, Lee Alley, Gadsden, AL; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tony Warren Cancer Center, 255 W. 5th Street, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.